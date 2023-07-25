New rule allows individuals to keep one birth certificate of their choice

The Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration has implemented a new rule altering the previous practice concerning multiple online birth certificates.

Under the revised guidelines, individuals now have the liberty to keep one birth certificate of their choice and cancel the others at their convenience. The cancellation process can be completed through a separate online application.

However, as per the old regulation, individuals were required to retain the first birth certificate and cancel any additional ones.

According to a report published by the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, the Registrar General's office on 5 July sent a letter to Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), as well as registration offices, throughout the country informing them about the updated rule.

Confirming the matter, Registrar General Md Rashedul Hasan told Prothom Alo that individuals now have the option to choose which birth certificate to keep and cancel the rest.

While the new rule has been implemented, there was a lack of response to the cancellation of multiple birth certificates. Additionally, many concerned officials reportedly remain unaware of the changes due to frequent updates and decisions regarding birth registration procedures, the report further noted.

The official letter from the Registrar General's office, titled 'Approval Procedure for Cancellation of Birth and Death Certificates,' outlines the new provisions for cancelling unnecessary certificates.

Reportedly, it informed that a new facility for the cancellation of multiple birth certificates has been incorporated into the birth and death registration software BDRIS. This will allow individuals to retain their preferred birth certificates and cancel any superfluous ones.

The decision to amend the rules was taken to address the issues faced by individuals with multiple birth certificates online.

The previous requirement of retaining the first certificate and cancelling others proved troublesome, especially for those who had utilized the second or third birth certificate numbers in their national identity cards and passports. This often led to confusion between the birth certificate and the identification documents. To alleviate such complications, the rules have been revised to allow the cancellation of multiple birth certificates.