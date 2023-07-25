New rule allows individuals to keep one birth certificate of their choice

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 03:02 pm

Related News

New rule allows individuals to keep one birth certificate of their choice

TBS Report
25 July, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2023, 03:02 pm
New rule allows individuals to keep one birth certificate of their choice

The Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration has implemented a new rule altering the previous practice concerning multiple online birth certificates. 

Under the revised guidelines, individuals now have the liberty to keep one birth certificate of their choice and cancel the others at their convenience. The cancellation process can be completed through a separate online application.

However, as per the old regulation, individuals were required to retain the first birth certificate and cancel any additional ones. 

According to a report published by the Bangla daily Prothom Alo, the Registrar General's office on 5 July sent a letter to Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), as well as registration offices, throughout the country informing them about the updated rule.

Confirming the matter, Registrar General Md Rashedul Hasan told Prothom Alo that individuals now have the option to choose which birth certificate to keep and cancel the rest.

While the new rule has been implemented, there was a lack of response to the cancellation of multiple birth certificates. Additionally, many concerned officials reportedly remain unaware of the changes due to frequent updates and decisions regarding birth registration procedures, the report further noted.

The official letter from the Registrar General's office, titled 'Approval Procedure for Cancellation of Birth and Death Certificates,' outlines the new provisions for cancelling unnecessary certificates.

Reportedly, it informed that a new facility for the cancellation of multiple birth certificates has been incorporated into the birth and death registration software BDRIS. This will allow individuals to retain their preferred birth certificates and cancel any superfluous ones.

The decision to amend the rules was taken to address the issues faced by individuals with multiple birth certificates online.

The previous requirement of retaining the first certificate and cancelling others proved troublesome, especially for those who had utilized the second or third birth certificate numbers in their national identity cards and passports. This often led to confusion between the birth certificate and the identification documents. To alleviate such complications, the rules have been revised to allow the cancellation of multiple birth certificates.

Top News

Birth Certificate / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

16m | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

Can Duolingo be a substitute for IELTS or TOEFL?

4h | TBS Career
World is entering into the flying taxi era

World is entering into the flying taxi era

4h | TBS World
Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

21h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up