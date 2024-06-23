New RAB DG vows strict action against personnel involved in corruption

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Barrister Md Harun Ar Rashid speaks at a press briefing at the RAB headquarters in Kurmitola on Sunday (23 June). Photo: UNB
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Barrister Md Harun Ar Rashid speaks at a press briefing at the RAB headquarters in Kurmitola on Sunday (23 June). Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Barrister Md Harun Ar Rashid has warned the elite force personnel against involvement in corruption, with the threat of the highest legal action for any infractions. 

Addressing a press briefing at the RAB headquarters in Kurmitola on Sunday (23 June), the new DG emphasised that the inclination of RAB members to engage in criminal activities has significantly decreased.

"There is no scope for leniency; departmental action will be taken against any offenders," he added, underscoring the prime minister's declaration of zero tolerance against corruption. 

"We want to see the results of this declaration," he said.

Barrister Rashid urged RAB members to avoid any illegal and unprofessional conduct. 

"Elite force members must be skilled, talented, and experienced. Professionalism is tied to adherence to the law," he noted.

The DG stressed the importance of increasing public trust and reliance on RAB. He directed all RAB members to work towards this goal, emphasizing that professionalism is crucial.

Highlighting the detrimental impact of drug addiction on the younger generation, the new RAB DG pledged to intensify efforts to eradicate drug-related issues from society. He also committed to eliminating teen gang activities across the country. 

