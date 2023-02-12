New PCR Lab inaugurated at BSMMU, VC urges female doctors to come forward in research. 

A new PCR Lab has been opened in the Department of Virology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

On Sunday,(12 February) the newly constructed PCR lab was inaugurated on the 6th floor of the 1st building of the External Department, by Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, honourable vice chancellor of BSMMU.

The honourable VC also inaugurated the yearbook 2022 and year calendar 2023 of the department and the long-term efficacy assessment project of coronavirus vaccine antibodies. During this time he urged female doctors to come forward in research.

He praised the department saying that the Department of Virology has contributed greatly to the research on various aspects of coronavirus including detection of coronavirus and providing vaccines during the corona epidemic.

Then he said that more attention should be paid to research. Especially female doctors should come forward in research. The rate of women in research is much lower than that of men.