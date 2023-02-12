New PCR Lab inaugurated at BSMMU, VC urges female doctors to come forward in research. 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 06:31 pm

Related News

New PCR Lab inaugurated at BSMMU, VC urges female doctors to come forward in research. 

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 06:31 pm
New PCR Lab inaugurated at BSMMU, VC urges female doctors to come forward in research. 

A new PCR Lab has been opened in the Department of Virology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). 

On Sunday,(12 February) the newly constructed PCR lab was inaugurated on the 6th floor of the 1st building of the External Department, by Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, honourable vice chancellor of BSMMU.

The honourable VC also inaugurated the yearbook 2022 and year calendar 2023 of the department and the long-term efficacy assessment project of coronavirus vaccine antibodies. During this time he urged female doctors to come forward in research. 

He praised the department saying that the Department of Virology has contributed greatly to the research on various aspects of coronavirus including detection of coronavirus and providing vaccines during the corona epidemic. 

Then he said that more attention should be paid to research. Especially female doctors should come forward in research. The rate of women in research is much lower than that of men.

Health

BSMMU / PCR Lab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

6h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

10h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

2h | TBS Stories
Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1d | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday