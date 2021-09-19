New passenger terminal building opens at Petrapole border

Bangladesh

New passenger terminal building opens at Petrapole border

To advance the connectivity between India and Bangladesh, a new Passenger Terminal (I) Building was inaugurated at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Petrapole, on Friday, September 17.

The inauguration was done jointly by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitya Nand Rai and Nitish Pramanik, Minister of State for Home Affairs, says Mint India.

As India-Bangladesh celebrate fifty momentous years of diplomatic partnership, all the esteemed dignitaries reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship and putting in place requisite modern infrastructure facilitating greater people-to-people connectivity.

Bangladesh Minister of State for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

ICP Petrapole, the largest land port in South Asia, is the most important port for passengers coming from Bangladesh.

It is also the ninth-largest international immigration port of India, handling about 23 lakh passengers annually.

Built by the Land Ports Authority of India, the new PTB (I) is spread across an area of 1,305 Sqm and is designed to handle around 550 passengers at any point of time.

The new PTB (I) will facilitate smooth and comfortable movement of passengers and is equipped with facilities such as Immigration, Customs and Security under one roof.

The Terminal Building is also equipped with 32 immigration counters, 4 customs counters, 8 security counters and has adequate office spaces for allied stakeholders.

LPAI is also in the process of constructing a new state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (II) at ICP Petrapole which is planned to cater to half a million handling capacity.

However, the construction work commenced in February 2020 and is expected to be completed by end of 2022.

 

