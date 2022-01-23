New Omani envoy submits his credentials to foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 08:09 pm

New Omani envoy submits his credentials to foreign minister

The minister assured him of all possible cooperation during the discharge of his duties

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 08:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The new Omani Charge d' Affaires (CDA), Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al- Bulushi, submitted his credentials to the foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

AK Abdul Momen congratulated the new envoy of Oman to Bangladesh on his new role. He accepted his letter and thanked the Omani government for sending a qualified diplomat as the CDA, said a press release on Sunday. 

According to the media release, Abdul Ghaffar, who also holds the rank of minister plenipotentiary, expressed his gratitude for the support extended to him from the foreign ministry. 

After the formal handover, the minister allowed the CDA a formal hearing. The CDA recalled with appreciation the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman- the Father of the nation in giving an identity to the people of Bangladesh.

He also appreciated the role of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in uplifting the living standard of the people and the country's economic status.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In response, Momen commended the judicious role and leadership of the late Sultan Qaboos to the development of Oman. He then expressed his gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for hosting over half a million expatriate workers who have been contributing to both countries' economic development.

Momen also urged the CDA to undertake new and emerging areas of cooperation like environment and climate change, agriculture and food security, blue economy and enhanced trade between the two countries.

Abdul Ghaffar praised Momen for the contribution of the Bangladeshi workforce in Oman. He further expressed his commitment that he would dedicate his office to the exploration and expansion of the cooperative areas that the minister suggested.  

Momen assured him of all possible cooperation during the discharge of his duties. He also presented a gift to Abdul Ghaffar and wished him a productive tenure.

