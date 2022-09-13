New Nepal envoy calls on Foreign Minister

The newly appointed Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh, Ghanshyam Bhandari has paid a courtesy call to the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen MP at the latter's office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister cordially welcomed and wished him a successful tenure in Bangladesh during the meeting that took place Tuesday (13 September), said a press release.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed the importance of strong relations between the two countries, mentioning that Bangladesh and Nepal have been maintaining cordial ties since independence.

Dr Momen expressed with satisfaction that the two countries recently celebrated their 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties on 8 April.

He expressed gratitude for the support of the people of Nepal during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 and for its early recognition to Bangladesh as an independent country

Dr Momen also underscored the necessity of further consolidating cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and he expressed his hope that the ongoing sectoral collaboration will be expanded and pursued during the term of the new Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh.

The new Ambassador of Nepal stated that the bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal is growing steadily in the sectors such as trade, power, connectivity, education, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

Bhandari underscored the necessity of expanding trade and commerce between the two countries and sought the support of Bangladesh in relaxing tariffs on Nepalese commodities.

He emphasised regular interaction and stressed holding the next Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between Bangladesh and Nepal at an early date. He further expressed his desire to work for further deepening the bilateral relations during his tenure.

