New navy chief pays tributes to Bangabandhu, Shikha Anirban

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in the capital's Dhanmondi-32 on Tuesday.

Later, he paid deep tribute to the memory of martyrs of the armed forces by placing flower wreaths at Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment, said an ISPR press release

Earlier Chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan decorated M Nazmul Hassan with the ranks and badges of Vice Admiral at the Prime Minister's Office.

Major General (Retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddique, Prime Minister's Security Affairs Adviser, was present at the programme.

At that time, Prime Minister's Security Affairs Adviser congratulated Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan for taking the command of Bangladesh Navy and wished him all success.

Besides, Bangladesh Navy Family Welfare Association (BNFWA) President Nadia Sultana also paid tribute by placing a wreath on Bangabandhu's portrait.

They also offered special prayers seeking eternal peace for the Father of the Nation. The navy chief also visited the Bangabandhu museum here and then signed the visitors' book.

Later on, the new Chief of Naval Staff arrived at the Naval Headquarters where a smartly turned-out naval staff accorded him a guard of honour.