New navy chief pays courtesy call on PM

BSS
31 July, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral M Nazmul Hassan today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

During the meeting, they discussed different issues, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon.

He said the premier congratulated the new navy chief by presenting a bouquet and wished his success.

Hassan also greeted the prime minister by presenting a bouquet and sought her blessing.

