New media bill brings journalists under bureaucracy’s thumb: Editors’ Council 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 06:07 pm

Editors' Council has expressed concern over the newly placed Mass Media Employees (Services and Conditions) Bill 2022 and said it will give bureaucracy more control over journalism. 

"In the name of protecting the interests of the media workers, the media industry and the media workers are being brought under the control of the bureaucracy," said the council in a press release issued Tuesday (19 April). 

They reiterated that of the 54 sections in the act, 37 are not journalist friendly.

The council also noted the formation of media courts and appellate courts will create legal complications for newspapers and media workers. 

At the same time, such courts will create obstacles to the independent management of the media.

Signed by Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Delwar Hanif Mahmud, the media release warned that such a bill may significantly destroy editorial institutions. 

The law turns the owners and the media workers into rivals, it added. 

The Editors' Council highlighted that the act gives the government the right to shut down the newspaper, which was part of the infamous Special Powers Act that was later repealed.

"If passed, the law would curtail the development of newspapers, including freedom of the press and freedom of expression," said the council and added that it is against the interests of the media and media workers.

They urged the government to discuss with all the parties concerned before finalising such a law. 

The Mass Media Employees (Services and Conditions) Bill 2022 was placed in parliament on 28 March aimed at increasing job facilities for journalists and other employees in media outlets.

