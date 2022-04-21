New Market to reopen today

Dhaka New Market will be reopened from today morning after the authorities accepted the demands of Dhaka College students.

The decision was taken in consultation with Bangladesh Science and Industry Research Council (BCSIR), Ministry of Home Affairs and Education, Business Owners Association, Dhaka College authorities on Thursday (21 April).

The students demanded compensation and the removal of some police officers over the clashes during their meeting with the shop owners.

Earlier, New Market Business Owners' Association President Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, while speaking to the press on Wednesday (20 April), said the shops in the New Market area were to reopen from Wednesday. However, several cocktails exploded in the Dhaka College area after the shops in the New Market started to open.

"We have spoken to the home minister, he will discuss the issue with all and give us a decision, we are hopeful the market will be opened by today," he said. He also urged Dhaka College students to be considerate of the situation.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said New Market will be reopened after observing the situation which appears to be under control for now.

"We don't have the skill to reply to the difficult questions you ask", Bangladesh Shop Owners Association President Md Helal Uddin said when asked about the tension between the business owners in the New Market area and Dhaka College students.

"Those who attacked the ambulance weren't traders, they were hooligans from a third party," he said, adding, "Checking footage, if we get any proof that any trader attacked journalists, then we will surely take action against them."

A clash ensued between Dhaka College students and some traders in the capital's New Market area around midnight on Tuesday (April 19). Several Dhaka College students claimed that one of their classmates was attacked by the traders of New Market on Monday night.

Protesting the incident, hundreds of students from the campus rushed to the spot and attacked the marketplace with locally made weapons.

The intense situation persisted for around two and a half hours with chases and counter chases taking place during the time. A number of shops were vandalised and several traders were also physically assaulted in the attack, the students added.

Following the clash, Dhaka College authorities have postponed all classes and exams of 19 April.

In response, the traders soon organised and chased out the students from the market's premise.

Meanwhile, contrary to the claims made by the students, the shop owners said that some students of Dhaka College came to eat at a fast-food shop in New Market. An altercation ensued as they reportedly tried to leave without paying the bill. At one point the students started attacking and vandalising the shops, they added.

Following Monday night's incident, a day-long conflict between shopkeepers of the New Market area, students of the adjacent Dhaka College and police left at least one person dead and more than 50 injured.

The deceased was identified as Nahid Hasan, 18, said Bachchu Mia, who is in charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Nahid, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died while being treated at DMCH, the police official said.

The students allegedly lit up a portion of the Noorjahan Market on fire.

Police intervened and fired tear shells at the students. The shopkeepers were seen throwing bricks and stones toward the students while standing right next to the police officers. The students at this point backtracked for a while only to come back later.

Dhaka College authorities announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 May. They also asked students to leave their residential hall.

But the students refused to accept the authorities' decision and declared they will continue the fight. On their behalf, Ismail Samrat, the main coordinator of the 7 college movement, announced a protest in Nilkhet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for the damages done to their businesses during the clash.