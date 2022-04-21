New Market-Dhaka College clash: Another injured dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

New Market-Dhaka College clash: Another injured dies

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 09:55 am
Md Mursalin. Photo: Collected
Md Mursalin. Photo: Collected

Another person injured during the clashes between the traders of New Market and Dhaka College students has died.

Md Mursalin succumbed to his injuries at around 4:40am on Thursday, Inspector Md Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost confirmed to Jagoo News.

The 24-year-old store staff got injured on Tuesday, the second day of the clashes between the students and shopkeepers.

He was then rushed to the DMCH. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Nahid Hassan: The collateral damage of New Market clash

"My brother was an employee of a clothing shop in New Market," said Nur Mohammad, Mursalin's brother. 

"Two more injured in the clashes are receiving treatment at the DMCH. They are Md Yasin, 18, and Md Kanan Chowdhury, 20," added inspector Bacchu Mia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nahid Hasan, 18, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died after being critically injured in the violent clashes.

The reason for the clashes was still confusing with different parties making different claims.

It all began in the form of an argument after some Dhaka College students reportedly refused to pay bills at a restaurant on Monday night, according to the New Market traders. The argument quickly took a violent turn and exploded around midnight.

But, a police source citing CCTV footage said the conflict began after employees of two fast-food shops in New Market got into an altercation where the Dhaka College students joined later.

At one point the argument turned violent and reports of students being injured spread in the area, resulting in Dhaka College students coming out on the road.

The clash

On Monday, the clashes stopped after the police intervened around midnight.

However, the fight resumed the next morning and continued sporadically throughout the day, injuring dozens including students, shopkeepers, pedestrians, hawkers, and journalists. At one point an ambulance was vandalised as well.

The students alleged that the police targeted them rather than trying to bring the clash to a halt.

Nearly two hours after the clashes resumed yesterday, the police intervened and fired tear shells at the students. The shopkeepers were seen throwing bricks and stones toward the students while standing right next to the police officers. The students at this point backtracked for a while only to come back later. 

The students allegedly lit up a portion of the Noorjahan Market on fire.

In the meantime, Dhaka College authorities announced that the institution will remain closed till 5 May. They also asked students to leave their residential hall.

But the students refused to accept the authorities' decision and declared they will continue the fight.

On their behalf, Ismail Samrat, the main coordinator of the 7 college movement, announced a protest in Nilkhet at 11 am on Wednesday.

The shopkeepers have demanded compensation for the damages done to their businesses during the clash.

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said the damages could be worth hundreds of crores of taka due to the closure of the markets before Eid.

Meanwhile, most of the injured have been treated at nearby hospitals.

"Since Tuesday morning, at least 50 people have been treated at DMCH," Bacchu Mia said, adding that most suffered light injuries and were released after giving primary treatment.

 

 

 

Top News

Bangladesh / New Market clash / DMCH

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

5m | Magazine
Fasting is a tool to improve your body from the cell up. Photo: Pixabay

Fasting for the productive soul

10m | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Keep the headaches away through hydration while you fast

15m | Magazine
Photo: Collected

3 ways to turn into a filmmaker

25m | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

12h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

12h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

13h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home