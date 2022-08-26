New Kurigram SP seeks media cooperation to eliminate drug abuse

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:55 pm

Related News

New Kurigram SP seeks media cooperation to eliminate drug abuse

TBS Report
26 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:55 pm
New Kurigram SP seeks media cooperation to eliminate drug abuse

Kurigram press club journalists on Thursday greets newly-appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kurigram Al Asad Md. Mahfuzul Islam.

The SP sought cooperation of media workers to eliminate drugs in implementing the zero tolerance policy against drugs.

The SP made the call in a views-sharing meeting with local journalists from the print, electronic and online media at his conference room in Kurigram district town.

During the exchange of views, the overall law and order situation of the district, drugs, smuggling, terrorism and various problems and possibilities were openly discussed. 

The SP said, "I know Kurigram people are very peaceful, friendly and respectful of law and order. My first task will be to implement the zero tolerance policy for drug eradication with stakeholders at various levels in the society." 

He said, "Drugs will not be exempted in any way. Besides, we will try to prevent terrorism, smuggling and activities that cause deterioration of law and order with utmost importance."

Necessary steps would be taken to improve the communication system in the district town and provide legal services to the people living in riverine char areas through strengthening patrolling. 

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Ruhul Amin, President of Kurigram Press Club Raju Mostafiz, its General Secretary Abdul Khaleque Faruk, senior journalist and heroic freedom fighter Md. Shahabuddin, Safi Khan, Mominul Islam Manju, Chhanalal Bakshi, Shafiqul Islam Bebu, Humayun Kabir Surya, Ekramul Haque Samrat, Mahfuzar Rahman Tutor, Rezaul Karim Reza, Yusuf Alamgir, Mizanur Rahman Mintu, Shaheen Ahmed, addressed.

Kurigram / Kurigram SP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mosharaf Hossain believes that programming is a crucial skill the students need to develop to cope with the fourth industrial revolution. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A weekend school for future computer programmers

10h | Panorama
The survival of common wildlife like the common Myna depends on our holistic approach. Photo: Munstasir Akash

Hawa: Animal misrepresentation is bad for wildlife biodiversity

11h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Dual citizens, USD market volatility and external borrowing

13h | Panorama
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

Fera Foundation: Transforming the lives of children in orphanages through virtual classes

4h | Videos
What is quiet quitting ?

What is quiet quitting ?

6h | Videos
Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

Five years on, what’s the way out of Rohingya crisis

1d | Videos
Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

Futurenation kicks off journey to empower youth

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

6
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches