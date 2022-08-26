New Kurigram SP seeks media cooperation to eliminate drug abuse

Kurigram press club journalists on Thursday greets newly-appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) for Kurigram Al Asad Md. Mahfuzul Islam.

The SP sought cooperation of media workers to eliminate drugs in implementing the zero tolerance policy against drugs.

The SP made the call in a views-sharing meeting with local journalists from the print, electronic and online media at his conference room in Kurigram district town.

During the exchange of views, the overall law and order situation of the district, drugs, smuggling, terrorism and various problems and possibilities were openly discussed.

The SP said, "I know Kurigram people are very peaceful, friendly and respectful of law and order. My first task will be to implement the zero tolerance policy for drug eradication with stakeholders at various levels in the society."

He said, "Drugs will not be exempted in any way. Besides, we will try to prevent terrorism, smuggling and activities that cause deterioration of law and order with utmost importance."

Necessary steps would be taken to improve the communication system in the district town and provide legal services to the people living in riverine char areas through strengthening patrolling.

Among others, Additional Superintendent of Police Md. Ruhul Amin, President of Kurigram Press Club Raju Mostafiz, its General Secretary Abdul Khaleque Faruk, senior journalist and heroic freedom fighter Md. Shahabuddin, Safi Khan, Mominul Islam Manju, Chhanalal Bakshi, Shafiqul Islam Bebu, Humayun Kabir Surya, Ekramul Haque Samrat, Mahfuzar Rahman Tutor, Rezaul Karim Reza, Yusuf Alamgir, Mizanur Rahman Mintu, Shaheen Ahmed, addressed.