New Iranian, Kuwaiti envoys call on FM

Newly appointed Iranian Ambassador in Dhaka Mansour Chavoshi and Kuwati Ambassador Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani separately called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry here Tuesday.

During the meeting with Iranian envoy, Dr Momen underlined the importance of enhancing relations in trade and economic areas between the two countries.

The Bangladesh foreign minister sought the support of Iran on the Rohingya issue, a foreign ministry press release said.

At the meeting with Kuwaiti ambassador, Momen informed that Bangladesh has acquired excellence in the RMG, shipbuilding and IT areas.

He requested to Kuwait government to invest in Bangladesh and undertake development projects under Kuwait Development Assistance.

The foreign minister also sought the support of Kuwait on the Rohingya issue.

He also underlined continued institutional cooperation between the two friendly countries like Joint Commission Meetings.