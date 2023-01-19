New Indian defence chief phones Bangladesh Army chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces General Anil Chauhan on Thursday called Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed over the phone and exchanged greetings.

During the courtesy call on, they both hoped for further improvement of mutual cooperation between the armies of the two neighbouring countries regarding training, reads an ISPR press release.

At the time, the Bangladesh Army chief invited the chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces for a courtesy visit to Bangladesh.

During the conversation, General Shafiuddin congratulated General Chauhan for taking the charge as the Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces.

The existing relationship between the armies of the two countries will hopefully be strengthened further through this conversation.

