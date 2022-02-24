New generation to move country forward by cherishing Bangabandhu's ideology: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
24 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 03:26 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today hoped that the new generation will forward the country cherishing the ideology of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as she unveiled the cover of 11 books on life and works of the Father of the Nation.

"I believe the new generation will take the country forward being imbued with the ideology of Bangabandhu," she said.

The prime minister virtually joined the cover unveiling ceremony of the books from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The National Implementation Committee for the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration organized the function at the International Mother Language Institute in the city.

The new generation could know the real history of Bangabandhu, the struggle for independence and the Liberation War through the 11 books published on Mujib Borsho, she added.

"If the publications continue, the people, particularly the new generation, will know many things about the Liberation War to be patriots and take the country forward being inspired with Bangabandhu's life and works," she added.

The premier also handed "Bangabandhu Scholars" scholarship over to 13 students and "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz" competition award to 100 winners, which were organised marking the Mujib Borsho.

Sheikh Hasina said attempts were made time and again to erase the name of the Father of the Nation from the history of the Liberation War and Language Movement after Bangabandhu's assassination in 1975.

Even, the history of the Liberation War's victory and Language Movement had been changed and it continued for 21 years, she said, adding that for this reason, several generations are deprived of knowing the real history of the Liberation War.

"It is the biggest thing that the new generation will know many things (about the real history of Bangabandhu, the Liberation War and the Language Movement) through the publications," she continued.   

The prime minister said the new generation could know Bangabandhu's life-long dedication to change the fate of the distressed people facing inhuman torture for 24 years through reading these books.

Of the 11 books, Sheikh Hasina herself edited the book written on Bangabandhu titled "Voice of Millions" (Koti Manusher Kanthosar).

On behalf of the prime minister, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury handed over the "Bangabandhu Scholars" scholarship to 13 students and "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Quiz" competition award to 10 out of 100 winners.

The scholarship awardees received a cheque of Tk3 lakh, crest and a certificate while the quiz winners got a laptop each.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Convener of the International Publication and Translation Sub Committee, Prof Dr Fakhrul Alam, spoke at the function.

Recorded speech of former Finance Minister Dr Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was broadcast at the function.

Chief Coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 100th Birth Anniversary Celebration gave a welcome address.

At the outset of the programme, the theme song of the Mujib Borsho was
played.

