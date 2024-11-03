New EC formation: Search committee asks parties to propose names by 7 Nov

The search committee tasked with appointing members to the new Election Commission (EC) has requested political parties and professional bodies to submit nominations by 7 November.

Political parties and professional organisations can propose up to five candidates for the positions of Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners by 5:00pm on 7 November, said a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (3 November).

Individuals interested in submitting names may also put forward nominations, it said.

According to the submission guidelines, nominations should include a complete resume and can be sent directly to the Cabinet Division or via email.

Earlier in the day, Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid said the new Election Commission will be composed of "honest, fearless, and efficient individuals."

The search committee held its first meeting chaired by its head Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury at the Supreme Court.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, the cabinet secretary clarified his role, saying, "I am not a member of the Search Committee, but we will provide administrative assistance as needed."

He further noted that the committee had discussed its approach and will determine the next steps in forming the Election Commission.

When asked about the timeline for forming the commission, Dr. Rashid explained that the committee is mandated to submit its recommendations within 15 working days, after which the president will make the final appointments to the Election Commission.

The interim government formed a six-member Search Committee on 31 October to recommend candidates for the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. The committee is expected to propose two candidates for each position.

In 2022, the previous search committee that appointed the Election Commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal, had received 322 nominations from political parties and civil society members.

The nominations included former civil and military bureaucrats, judges, police officials, academics and top government officials.