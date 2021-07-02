New drug route through North-East India worries Bangladesh 

Bangladesh alongside North-Eastern India is facing a new threat from narco-terrorism as drug smugglers have changed their route for shipping in the popular narcotic, Yaba, according to a report prepared by security and intelligence organisations.

Additionally, they have also involved militant student organisations in their trades, reports Economic Times.

The trans-border narcotic syndicates are now exploiting the Indo-Bangladesh border, a recent report compiled by security agencies and made available to PTI, said.

The report said this change took place becuase of the BGB crackdown on traditional drug smuggling routes from Myanmar.

The new routes of transporting Yaba tablets are from Myanmar through Tripura, Mizoram and Assam into Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, extremist student organisations which are facing pressure within Bangladesh have been involved in the smuggling route and security forces fear the money they earn from drug smuggling could be used to fund terrorist activities later.

The drug smuggling route from Myanmar now uses Manipur and from there to Silchar and Tripura and finally into Bangladesh.

It is also using the Myanmar- Mizoram - Dharmanagar - Sonamura - Bangladesh route for smuggling of Yaba tablets and other narcotics items, the report added.

Recent intelligence inputs indicate the participation of Islamic Student Organization near Kailashahar in smuggling and trafficking of Yaba tablets in the State. Activities have been observed around Khubjar Mosque in Kailashar, the intelligence report said. Kailashahar is the district headquarters of Unakoti and borders Bangladesh.

Sources said while the target market for Yaba tablet remained Bangladesh for now, Yaba and other drugs such as brown sugar are now being retailed in North East India besides being transhipped to mainland India, in ever increasing numbers,

The report said that smuggling of Codeine Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) has also increased manifold in recent months and one financier is believed running a major syndicate out of India's Siliguri.

