New Delhi gives all that Dhaka sought: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
07 September, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 06:50 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said India has given all that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought to the neighbouring country for the welfare of the people and address the ongoing global crisis.
 
"India has given all the things what we wanted. Sheikh Hasina did not forget Teesta (issue). There is an objection from West Bengal," he told a dialogue arranged by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters' Forum (BSRF) here.
 
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said it is expected that the Teesta water sharing pact will be signed soon and there is no reason to get frustrated.
 
Responding to the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement on the prime minister's visit to India, he said: "You (BNP) had built a wall with India and we dismantled it".
 
"No country exchanged its enclaves so peacefully. You forget to speak the truth. We want friendship with India. If friendship remains, the problems will be resolved," he added.
 
Replying to a question, Quader said there are no norms that the foreign minister will always accompany the prime minister during her visit.
 
"The foreign minister will not always accompany the premier. A person may fall sick. He somewhat feels sick," he said.
 
About the Fakhrul's allegation that Sheikh Hasina is returning home empty-handed from India, the AL general secretary said Bangladesh signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with India.
 
He said Bangladesh has got everything from India to protect its people from the ongoing crisis.
 
"The Teesta water treaty was not concluded but the Kushiyara agreement was signed. Maybe the Teesta deal will be signed in the near future," he added.

Obaidul Quader / Bangladesh-India

