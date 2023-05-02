New Ctg port authority chairman takes charge 

Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail took over as chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) on Tuesday.

He replaced the outgoing Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, reads a press relese.

Before joining Chattogram port, Sohail was the chairman of Payra Port Authority.

Mohammed Sohail was commissioned in the executive branch of the Bangladesh Navy on 1 January 1988. In his long career, he has held various important posts in the ships, bases and headquarters of the Bangladesh Navy.

Moreover, he won the NUP Medal of the Navy by participating in various professional training at home and abroad.

He was also awarded the National Integrity Medal and the Naval Chief's Medal of Appreciation for his outstanding service and contributions.