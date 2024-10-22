New coordination cell formed to regulate lighter vessels at Ctg port

The transportation of goods on lighter vessels between Chattogram port and other inland ports will now be regulated under a new policy adopted by the Ministry of Shipping.

Under the new regulations gazetted on Wednesday, from now on, the serial number of the lighter vessels will be controlled under a newly formed regulator, Bangladesh Water Transport Co-ordination Cell (BWTCC).

However, the lighter ships owned by industrial establishments will be out of this purview.

Earlier, the lighter vessels carrying goods from Chattogram to other inland ports were controlled by the Water Transport Cell (WTC). However, operations of the WTC were later declared illegal by the High Court following a writ alleging irregularities by the leadership of one of the member associations of the cell – Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners' Association.

Later, upon the intervention of the Department of Shipping, the Bangladesh Water Transport Co-ordination Cell (BWTCC) has been formed, comprising three associations of lighter shipowners.

The Bangladesh Water Transport Co-ordination Cell (BWTCC) will act as a coordinator with all concerned, including lighter shipowners, importer-exporters, commodity agents and local agents, for allocation of lighter vessels, says the new policy, titled "Goods Transport Policy at Bangladesh Seaport 2024".

"The policy will help in balanced allocation (of lighter ship operations) by ensuring that all import-export products, including food items, cement clinker, fertilisers reach the right destination on time," says the new policy, signed by Shipping Secretary Delwara Begum.

In light of the new policy, a 10-member supervisory committee has been constituted to monitor the activities of the BWTCC. The committee will be chaired by the director general of the Shipping Department or his representative. The chief engineer and the ship surveyor of the department will act as member secretary.

In addition, the principal officer of the Mercantile Marine Office, and representatives of the Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Shipowners Association of Bangladesh, Inland Vessel Owners Association, Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association, respective sea and river ports, and Custom House will be members.

The committee will oversee lighter ship allocation and management activities.

Earlier, in 2003, the Water Transport Cell (WTC) was formed, comprising three associations – Bangladesh Cargo Vessel Owners Association, Coastal Shipowners Association of Bangladesh, and Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong to regulate the lighter vessels.

In December last year, the Inland Vessel Owners Association of Chittagong separated from the cell after raising allegations of irregularities and arbitrariness.

However, the new cell, Bangladesh Water Transport Coordination Cell, has been formed following a recent meeting between the shipowners' associations in Chattogram and government officials aimed at solving the dispute regarding the movement of lighter ships from Chittagong port.