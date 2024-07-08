New CMP chief pledges stern action against police corruption

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam speaks at a view exchange meeting with journalists held at the Multi-Purpose Shed of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Lines on Monday (8 July). Photo: TBS

The newly appointed Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam has pledged to take stern action against corrupt officials.

"There will be no place for corrupt police officials in CMP. I will monitor all the police stations in the city closely. I will visit the police stations alone without any prior notice. If I find any corruption and irregularities, I will take action instantly," he warned while responding to a query at a view exchange meeting with journalists held at the Multi-Purpose Shed of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Lines on Monday (8 July).

The commissioner said, "I want the CMP to serve all the citizens of the city irrespective of their social position and political identity. The police should be vigilant enough to curb the rate of crime in the city. If any negligence is found, action will be taken."

Regarding tackling teen gangs, the commissioner said, "Those who indulge and support teen gangs will be brought to book. Their political identity will not be taken into consideration while taking legal actions."

Welcoming the journalists at the meeting, the CMP commissioner said, "Police and media work together to curb crime. Without the support of the media, it is not possible to control crime in the city. Therefore, I value criticism more than praise for my work."

At the event, the journalists put forward several suggestions to improve the city's traffic management, control crime, and make policing helpful for all citizens. The commissioner noted all the suggestions and pledged to take action accordingly.

The meeting was also addressed by Chattogram Press Club President Salauddin Mohammad Reza, General Secretary Deb Dulal Bhowmik, Joint Secretary Shahidullah Shariar, Chattogram Union of Journalists President Tapan Chakrabarty, former President Nazimuddin Shyamol, senior journalist Daisy Moudud, and Ramen Dasgupta, among others.

Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Additional Deputy Commissioners of CMP were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday (4 July), Deputy Inspector General of Police Md Saiful Islam took charge as the 32nd commissioner of CMP.