New Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed takes oath

He took oath from President Mohammed Shahabuddin at 12:47pm in Bangabhaban today (11 August).

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected
Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected

Judge Syed Refaat Ahmed has taken oath as the 25th chief justice of Bangladesh.

He took oath from President Mohammed Shahabuddin at 12:47pm in Bangabhaban today (11 August).

Present in the oath-taking ceremony were- Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, other advisers, justices of the Supreme Court and High Court, Chiefs of various forces, representatives of civil society, senior lawyers and other high officials of the government.

On Saturday, former CJ Obaidul Hassan and other judges of the Appellate Division resigned amid protests by students.

According to a circular signed on behald of the president by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, the president has appointed Syed Refaat Hasan as the chief justice of Bangladesh exercising article 95(1) of the constitution.

"The appointment will be valid from the date of taking oath," the circular added.

