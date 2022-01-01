New chief justice pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Bangladesh

BSS
01 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:08 pm

Hasan Foez Siddique. Picture: Collected
Hasan Foez Siddique. Picture: Collected

Newly appointed Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique paid glowing tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath on his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in the city today.

Earlier, the chief justice visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum while Judges of the Appellate Division Justice Md Nuruzzaman and Justice Obaidul Hassan accompanied him.

After paying homage to Bangabandhu, Foez Siddique said Bangabandhu's ideology made him stronger even after his death.

"It is true that Bangabandhu has been killed physically and he embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975 . . . but he is in our heart and feelings," he added.

Noting that Bangabandhu is still alive in the hearts of the judges as well as the country's people, the chief justice said judges are working to implement his ideology.

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique was appointed as the chief justice on December 30. He took oath as the 23rd chief justice of Bangladesh on Friday.

Chief Justice / Bangabandhu

