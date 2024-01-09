Sheikh Hasina to be sworn in as PM on Thursday for straight fourth time

PM at a view-exchange with local and foreign journalists and observers on 8 Jan on the occasion of the national election at her official residence Ganobhaban. Photo: PID

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, who led her party to a thumping victory in 7 January elections, will swear in as prime minister for the straight fourth time and form her cabinet on Thursday (11 January), said Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq.

"The new cabinet will be sworn in at the Bangabhaban at 7pm on Thursday," the minister said during a press briefing at the secretariat today (9 January).

Members of parliament (MPs)-elect in elections will take oath tomorrow (10 January) as the Election Commission approved today the publication of election results in official gazettes.

After taking oath, Awami League's parliamentary party will formally elect Sheikh Hasina as their leader and communicate its decision with President to appoint her as prime minister, for the fifth time since her first term in 1996.

The president will administer the oath to the new prime minister, who will then advise the head of the state to appoint ministers and state ministers, handpicked by her, to form the new cabinet.

However, he did not disclose the specific number of lawmakers who will serve as ministers or the composition of the cabinet.

In the meantime, the EC is set to issue gazettes announcing the winners of the 12th national polls today, Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Business Standard.

"We have already sent all necessary documents to the BG Press around 2 pm. The gazettes for all constituencies are likely to be announced today," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the press briefing, Anisul said the independent candidates who won in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls held on 7 January, will play a role in the formation of the opposition party in the parliament.

"Opposition in the parliament will be decided depending on how the independent candidates position themselves. Elected independent candidates can convene a caucus. If the independents decide to act separately, then Jatiyo Party will become the opposition," he said.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the elected members of the 12th Parliament will be held tomorrow (10 January).

According to sources at the Speaker's Office, the Parliament Secretariat is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

Awami League (AL)-backed candidates won 222 seats on 7 January's general elections, while independent candidates — most also belonging to AL — won 62 seats.

Jatiyo Party candidates were victorious in 11 seats, and three single candidates each from three parties — Bangladesh Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod and Bangladesh Kalyan Party — secured victory in their respective constituencies.