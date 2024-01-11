New cabinet: 15 from Dhaka, 9 from Ctg, 13 from other divisions

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 03:16 pm

Infographics: Mamunur Rashid/TBS
Infographics: Mamunur Rashid/TBS

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina's new cabinet – comprising 25 ministers and 11 state ministers – gives more representational significance to Dhaka and Chattogram compared to other divisions. 

The Dhaka division, which has 70 parliamentary seats, will have 10 ministers and five state ministers in the cabinet.

The list of ministers will also include PM Hasina, who won the Gopalganj-3 seat, which falls under the Dhaka division. 

Chattogram will get the second-highest number of ministers, although only one state minister will represent it alongside eight ministers.

Of the eight ministers, one is a technocrat minister – an expert instead of a career politician. The technocrat minister has been assigned according to their place of birth. 

Meanwhile, the Rajshahi division, which has 39 parliamentary seats, will have one minister and one state minister to show. 

The same goes for Rangpur division, which has 33 parliamentary seats but has been allocated with one minister and one state minister.

Two ministers, but no state minister, have been picked from Khulna, which has 36 parliamentary seats.

No ministers were picked from Barishal, although two state ministers were. 

Of the two ministers picked from Sylhet division, which has 19 parliamentary seats, one is a technocrat.

 

