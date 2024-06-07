New budget to further widen scope for corruption: Fakhrul

The BNP Secretary-General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (7 June) described the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 as black money-friendly, saying it will further widen corruption in the country.

"This budget is for promoting black money. This is also the budget of how black money can be whitened, corruption can be expanded, and money can be made (illegally)," he said.

Speaking at a seminar, the BNP leader also said the budget was not formulated for the welfare of the common and working people and for creating job opportunities.

"There is no need to talk about the budget. You see the cartoon on the front page of the Daily Star, where a huge elephant is sitting on top of many ordinary farmers, workers, hardworking people… This brilliant cartoon has depicted a clear picture of the budget," he observed.

The BNP leader said the government has allocated huge money for unproductive sectors for creating more scopes for plundering public money.

"Sonali Dal", a panel of teachers of Bangladesh Agricultural University, arranged the program at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU), marking the 43rd death anniversary of former president and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul slammed the government for enhancing the tax on capital machinery in the proposed budget. "What is the meaning of increasing tax on capital machinery? The meaning is that there should be no industry and factory here as machinery cannot be imported."

He said people are going through a very tough time due to a lack of employment and earning sources. "Those who used to do small business and work here in Dhaka city are now moving to the villages for a lack of jobs. But they're also facing a terrible situation as there is no work there as well.

Fakhrul said the common people and farmers will not benefit as long as the current monstrous regime cannot be removed from power.

"This government is sustaining on lies. All statistics of this regime are false and fabricated. On which statistics will you make a plan? Benazir's (former IGP's) corruption is everywhere now... Benazir is everywhere now," the BNP leader said.

He called upon university teachers and the young generation to be active in awakening the country's people to overcome the current awful situation of the country.