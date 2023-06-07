New British HC vows to enhance UK-Bangladesh trade and investment

The new British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke expressed her eagerness to propel the bilateral relationship to new heights by fostering an enhanced trade and investment partnership between the two nations.

She told this to reporters after a meeting with Salman F Rahman, the Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.

She said she had a very constructive and fruitful discussion with the PM's adviser. The UK and Bangladesh have a very strong relationship for many years, she said.

"We are very keen to take them still further - the trade and investment partnership between our two countries," said Sarah. "This is one of my priorities as I am right here as the new British High Commissioner to Bangladesh."

She also said she looks forward to working with the adviser and his team to take the two-way trade and investment between the two countries for mutual prosperities and to create jobs and economic growth.

