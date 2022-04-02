New branch of National Maritime Institute to be built in Kurigram: State minister

A new branch of the National Maritime Institute will be established in the northern district of Kurigram in 2024, said State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury.

He made the announcement while addressing the Mujib Year passing out parade of the 23rd and 12th (Madaripur branch) cadet batch of the National Maritime Institute (NMI) in Chattogram on Saturday.

The construction of NMI's Madaripur branch and procurement of necessary equipment has already been completed, said the state minister adding that the branch will be operational from June and as many as 600 cadets will be able to receive training from the facility every year.

Till now, all activities of the Madaripur branch of the NMI were being conducted at the Chattogram establishment.

The state minister also spoke about Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship Banglar Samriddhi and the slain sailor Hadisur Rahman who was killed following a missile attack in Ukraine last month.

"A sailor died in the incident. He is a martyr. His body and the remaining sailors were brought back home successfully because of effective diplomatic lobbying of the ruling government."

"The courage shown by our sailors (in Ukraine) has been appreciated all around the world," he added.