New BGB DG takes charge

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui today joined as Director General (DG) of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

He took the charge from outgoing BGB chief Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan this afternoon.

Prior to his new assignment, Siddiqui served as director of Military Training and chairman of Army Sports Control Board, said a release here.

The government appointed Siddiqui as the BGB chief on January 30.

He got commission in the Artillery Crops of Bangladesh Army in 1992 and completed different professional training courses at home and abroad.

Siddiqui received trainings from School of Artillery in Fort Sill, USA, Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur, Dhaka, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, India and National Defence College in New Delhi, India.