New BCL men again lock RU admin, VC buildings 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

New BCL men again lock RU admin, VC buildings 

They took position around 7:30am on Saturday. Later at 12:30pm, they suspended the protest on the assurance of the administration

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 04:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The newly-appointed Chhatra League leaders and activists have locked the administration and the vice-chancellor's buildings at the University of Rajshahi and held a sit-in demanding they be allowed join their offices. 

They took position around 7:30am on Saturday. Later at 12:30pm, they suspended the protest on the assurance of the administration.

Earlier, they had staged movements by locking the administration building on several occasions. 

The protesters said there was a meeting of the university's finance committee on Saturday. There is also a syndicate meeting on 22 June.

They said they would not allow any activities of the university to continue until they are allowed to join their offices.

Matiur Rahman Mortuza, a Chhatra League activist, said, "We have taken a stand to join our offices. Our movement will continue as long as we cannot join. The routine vice-chancellor is implementing his own agenda and is not allowing us to join work. He is holding meetings of the finance committee and the syndicate. This will not be allowed."

The protesters moved from the administration building and took position in front of the residence of Routine Vice-Chancellor Professor Anand Kumar Saha at around 12 noon. Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Zakaria Chowdhury and Registrar Professor Abdus Salam were at the vice-chancellor's residence. 

The Chhatra League men took position there thinking the meeting of the finance committee would be held there. They later suspended the movement when the registrar went to his house from the residence of the routine vice-chancellor in response to their demands.

At that time, the vice-chancellor told the protesters, "I do not have the authority to appoint someone or hold their appointment. The education ministry has limited my authority by imposing a ban. I will take action in this regard by contacting the education minister and secretary again."

Professor M Abdus Sobhan celebrated his last working day as the vice-chancellor on 6 May and appointed 141 people ad hoc on the last day of his term. Among them are children, wives and relatives of university teachers, former and current leaders and activists of Chhatra League, and journalists.

The education ministry formed a four-member inquiry committee that evening, calling the "controversial" appointments illegal. The committee came to the university to investigate and submitted the probe report to the education ministry on 23 May. 

The appointments were described as illegal. The probe committee found evidence of the involvement of several people, including the outgoing vice-chancellor, in the appointments. 

Top News

RU / BCL / Rajshahi University (RU) / VC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni