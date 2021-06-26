New army chief pays tribute to Bangabandhu 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:40 pm

Related News

New army chief pays tribute to Bangabandhu 

The army chief started his day by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 09:40 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday.

After paying homage, he stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing floral wreaths at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar. Later, he showed respect to the liberation war heroes by standing there for some moments in silence, said a media statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations.

General SM Shafiuddin started his day by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32 and placed wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation there.

He took charge of the new post on Thursday.

New army chief / Tribute / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

TBS Stories: When hobby is money-maker

2h | Videos
TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

TBS World: Floyd's killer sentenced to 22.5 years in prison

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

TBS Current Affairs: Why is there no dip in infection rates despite lockdowns?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 