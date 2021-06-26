New army chief pays tribute to Bangabandhu 

Newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj on Saturday.

After paying homage, he stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of Bangladesh's independence.

Photo: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing floral wreaths at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar. Later, he showed respect to the liberation war heroes by standing there for some moments in silence, said a media statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations.

General SM Shafiuddin started his day by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32 and placed wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation there.

He took charge of the new post on Thursday.