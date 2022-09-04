New Ambassador of Iran calls on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 07:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The new Ambassador of Iran Mansour Chavoshi paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP on Sunday (4 September).

The state minister welcomed the new ambassador of Iran and congratulated him on his appointment as the ambassador of Iran to Bangladesh, said a press release.

He mentioned that all possible support will be extended to the ambassador during his tenure in Bangladesh. Bangladesh and Iran enjoy excellent relations in bilateral as well as in multilateral forums.

The people of Bangladesh and Iran have a strong historical and cultural bondage. There are ample scopes to further strengthen economic and trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Shahriar Alam requested for exchange of high level visits and more engagements in medical, food processing, ICT and energy sectors.

The ambassador of Iran thanked the state minister for receiving him at his office. He said that the Government of Iran is sincere in enhancing economic relations with Bangladesh. He expressed that he is very happy being Ambassador of Iran in Bangladesh.

He said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Bangladesh in the medical, engineering and energy sector for mutual benefit of the people of Bangladesh and Iran.

The state minister briefed the ambassador about the economic growth of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He expressed that there is a lot of opportunity for Iran to invest in the Special Economic Zones of Bangladesh.

The ambassador appreciates the Government of Bangladesh for its continued economic success and social development.

