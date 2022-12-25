New AL central committee pays tribute to Bangabandhu

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 11:50 am

The newly-elected Awami League Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this morning.

Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

The Prime Minister stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of respect to the memories of the architect of Bangladesh's independence. 

Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of the party placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Sheikh Hasina was elected President of Bangladesh Awami League — the country's oldest political party — for the 10th consecutive term, while Obaidul Qader was re-elected general secretary for the third time in the 22nd  National Council held on Saturday (December 24).

