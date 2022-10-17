Never seen BNP leader Tarique Rahman directly, says Mokbul after forced retirement

Bangladesh

UNB
17 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 04:31 pm

Related News

Never seen BNP leader Tarique Rahman directly, says Mokbul after forced retirement

UNB
17 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 04:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Md Mokbul Hossain on Monday denied seeing BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman directly, a day after he was sent on early retirement as the information secretary in "public interest."

"I've never seen Tarique Rahman physically. I've never made any compromise with morality in my life and I'm not even prepared for this situation," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

No details have been available about his alleged connection with Tarique, who has been living in London with his family since September 2008. In his absence he was tried and convicted in deadly grenade attack on then-opposition leader Sheikh Hasina's rally in Dhaka on August 21, 2004 and in a money laundering case.

On Sunday Mokbul was shown the door in "public interest' nearly a year before he was due to retire from government service triggering speculations about the real reason.

Asked about different allegations brought against him, Mokbul requested the reporters to publish if they get anything like this.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said "I have seen the gazette yesterday but I have no idea about it, the Public Administration Ministry can explain about it."

Hasan said this while talking to reporters after a view-exchange meeting with the television artists, directors and producers at his office.

Such incidents have occurred before and the government can send any secretary on compulsory retirement and the Public Administration Ministry can explain it properly, Hasan added.

According to the notification issued on Sunday, Mokbul has been sent on retirement from government service in the public interest in accordance with Section 45 of the "Government Employment Act, 2018.

Mokbul joined as the secretary of the Information Ministry on May 31, 2021. Before joining the ministry, he was a registrar of the Directorate of Joint Capital Companies and Firms. He also served as additional secretary of the Jute and Textile Ministry.

He joined Bangladesh Civil Service as a 10th batch officer of the BCS (Administration) cadre in 1991.

Top News

information secretary / Mokbul Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

4h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

4h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

5h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

20h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

21h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

22h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

6
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine