Networking event on 'Promoting Bangladesh-Japan Business Opportunities' held in Tokyo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 08:16 pm

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed on Friday urged Bangladeshi companies to take opportunities for business collaboration with Japanese companies complying with their business culture and standard. 

He also requested Japanese companies to invest in Bangladesh and do business with Bangladeshi companies taking Bangladesh's investment-friendly policies and incentives. 

He made the comments at a networking event on 'Promoting Bangladesh-Japan Business Opportunities' held at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy of Bangladesh in Tokyo.

The event was organised by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan in collaboration with the Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) Tokyo of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Matchable Japanese companies and NRB businessmen were invited to the event to provide networking opportunities to 14 Bangladeshi companies that are currently visiting Japan. 

These companies are from various sectors like engineering, construction, logistics, shipping, SEZ management, ICT Park, real estate and hospitality, and health and beauty.

Ariful Hoque, director of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Ikue Toshinaga of UNIDO ITPO Tokyo, and M Jalalul Hai, vice president of JBCCI, spoke at the event. 

The programme was moderated by Dr Ariful Haque, minister (commerce) of the Embassy.

During the interactive discussion session, representatives from Japanese companies and NRB businessmen shared practical suggestions in response to the queries by the delegates from the visiting Bangladeshi companies. 

Fourteen Bangladeshi companies are currently visiting Japan and attended business-to-business (B2B) events and seminars held in three cities, Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo from 22-25 May with enthusiastic responses from Japanese companies. 

These B2B events were organised by UNIDO ITPO Tokyo in collaboration with the Embassy of Bangladesh Tokyo and other entities. 

