Netrokona zilla parishad chairman candidate’s nomination papers snatched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 08:59 pm

A leader of Netrokona Jatiya Party Asma Ashraf has alleged that her nomination papers for the post of the zilla parishad chairman were snatched when she was going to submit it to the district election office yesterday.

In a live video on Facebook, Asma Ashraf said that she was going to the district election office at around 1:30pm on Sunday when a group of leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League got on the auto-rickshaw from the microbus point of the city. As she got down from the auto-rickshaw in front of the election office, the youths snatched three sets of nomination papers from her.

"After the facebook live, when I tried to go to the district press club, the youths again tried to snatch my mobile phone. Then I called on 999 seeking help," she said.         

District election officer Abdul Latif Sheikh said that Asma Ashraf has informed him of the incident and he advised her to take help of the police. 

Acting Officer-in-Charge of Netrokona Model Police Station Khandker Shaker Ahmed said he was not sure of the snatching of nomination papers. But Asma Ashraf sought security which has been arranged.  

Netrokona Deputy Commissioner Anjana Khan Majlish said that Asma Ashraf met her. Asma was advised to lodge a general diary.
"Asma can also submit the nomination papers to me," she added.
 

