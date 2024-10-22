Netherlands keen to help Bangladesh improve water resources management: Envoy

Bangladesh

BSS
22 October, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:27 pm

Related News

Netherlands keen to help Bangladesh improve water resources management: Envoy

During the meeting, Rizwana said the government is committed to setting up an instance in containing air, noise, plastic and river pollution. 

BSS
22 October, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:27 pm
Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren meets Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at Secretariat on 22 October 2024. Photo: PID
Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren meets Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at Secretariat on 22 October 2024. Photo: PID

Netherlands is willing to assist Bangladesh in its efforts to improve water resources management and mitigate the impacts of climate change, Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren said today (22 October).

The envoy made the remarks when she paid a courtesy call on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, Rizwana, also the water resources adviser, said the government is committed to setting up an instance in containing air, noise, plastic and river pollution. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our efforts will continue to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the people of Bangladesh," she said, mentioning that the government has banned the use of polythene shopping bags.

The adviser emphasised the importance of community involvement in environmental initiatives, particularly in river conservation. 

"Rivers are the lifeline of our ecosystem, and any sustainable cleanup programme must involve local communities. Their active participation is a key to ensuring long-term success in preserving our natural resources," she added.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between Bangladesh and the Netherlands in the areas of environmental sustainability, water resources management and pollution control. 

They discussed ongoing initiatives and future cooperation to address the growing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation in Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about future collaborations to enhance environmental conservation and water resources management in Bangladesh. The Dutch government's expertise in water resources management and Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable development were recognised as strong foundations for continued partnership.

The environment secretary, the water resources secretary, the director general of Bangladesh Water Development Board and senior officials from the Dutch Embassy present on the occasion.

Top News / Climate Change

Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren / Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan / Water Resources

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

17m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

27m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos