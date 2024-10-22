Netherlands keen to help Bangladesh improve water resources management: Envoy

Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren meets Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at Secretariat on 22 October 2024. Photo: PID

Netherlands is willing to assist Bangladesh in its efforts to improve water resources management and mitigate the impacts of climate change, Dutch Ambassador in Dhaka Irma van Dueren said today (22 October).

The envoy made the remarks when she paid a courtesy call on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, Rizwana, also the water resources adviser, said the government is committed to setting up an instance in containing air, noise, plastic and river pollution.

"Our efforts will continue to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for the people of Bangladesh," she said, mentioning that the government has banned the use of polythene shopping bags.

The adviser emphasised the importance of community involvement in environmental initiatives, particularly in river conservation.

"Rivers are the lifeline of our ecosystem, and any sustainable cleanup programme must involve local communities. Their active participation is a key to ensuring long-term success in preserving our natural resources," she added.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration between Bangladesh and the Netherlands in the areas of environmental sustainability, water resources management and pollution control.

They discussed ongoing initiatives and future cooperation to address the growing challenges of climate change and environmental degradation in Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about future collaborations to enhance environmental conservation and water resources management in Bangladesh. The Dutch government's expertise in water resources management and Bangladesh's commitment to sustainable development were recognised as strong foundations for continued partnership.

The environment secretary, the water resources secretary, the director general of Bangladesh Water Development Board and senior officials from the Dutch Embassy present on the occasion.