Nestlé Bangladesh products are in full compliance with WHO, FAO standards, says company amid scandal

Nestlé products manufactured in Bangladesh are in full and strict compliance with international standards and local specifications, the company's Bangladesh unit said today as it faces criticism over a scandal on high sugar baby foods.

"Compliance is an essential characteristic of Nestlé Bangladesh and we will never compromise on that," Debabrata Roy Chowdhury, director of legal, RSA and corporate affairs of Nestlé Bangladesh, told The Business Standard in a statement today.

"We also ensure that our products manufactured in Bangladesh are in full and strict compliance with CODEX standards (a commission established by WHO and FAO) and local specifications (as required) pertaining to the requirements of all nutrients including added sugars," said Debabrata, who is also the company secretary of Nestlé Bangladesh.

"We would like to assure you that our Infant Cereal products are manufactured to ensure the appropriate delivery of nutritional requirements such as protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, iron etc. for early childhood.

He stated that the reduction of added sugars is a priority for Nestlé Bangladesh.

"Over the past 5 years, we have already reduced added sugars by up to 40%, depending on the variant. We regularly review our portfolio and continue to innovate and reformulate our products to further reduce the level of added sugars, without compromising on nutrition, quality, safety, and taste," he said.

Debabrata added that Nestlé Bangladesh doesn't compromise and will never compromise on the nutritional quality of our products.

"We constantly leverage our extensive Global Research and Development network to enhance the nutritional profile of our products."

"Nestlé Bangladesh is committed to delivering the best nutrition to our consumers, which we have been doing for over 30 years and would always maintain the highest standards of Nutrition, Quality and Safety in our products," he also said.

The statement comes as the Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate is facing severe criticism after a recent report by Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organisation, revealed that the company's use of harmful added sugar in baby foods is higher in poorer countries compared to the developed ones.

Following the publication of the report, Bangladesh and India have announced that the countries will launch an investigation to find out the effects of added sugar on children.

According to Public Eye's investigations, traces of sugar and honey have been found in infant milk and cereal products Nestlé sells in many poorer countries, including Bangladesh, in violation of international guidelines aimed at preventing obesity and chronic diseases.

The amount of added sugar and honey in baby foods is higher in Bangladesh compared to India and Pakistan.

In Bangladesh, added per serving (in grammes) in Cerelac were found to be 3.3g. The added sugar content is declared on the packaging, but the associated risks are glossed over. The case was similar for Nido, another popular brand.

In India and Pakistan, it was 2.7g, although no declaration was found on the packaging tested from the latter.

In Nestlé's main European markets, including the UK, there is no added sugar in formulas for young children. While some cereals aimed at older toddlers contain added sugar, there is none in products targeted at babies between six months and one year.

Following the publication of the Public Eye report, shares of Nestle India Ltd dipped up to 5.4% on Thursday at Rs2,409.55 on the Bombay Stock Exchange

Shareholders of the company have also called for an increase in the number of healthy foods it offers amid the scandal.

The shareholders are expected to vote on a resolution in this regard at the company's general meeting today.