Nepal's Army Day celebrated in Dhaka

Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari has highlighted the Nepali Army's role in safeguarding Nepal's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as well as their contributions to Nepal's socio-economic development.

Nepali Embassy in Dhaka organised a programme to observe the 261st Raising Day of the Nepali Army on Saturday evening.

Welcoming the guests, Military Attache Colonel Anjan Keshar Khatri underscored the role of Nepali Army in nurturing Nepal-Bangladesh relationship through a principled outlook of mutual trust, respect, and military cooperation.

The chief guest of the event, Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, Bangladesh Army, underscored the deep-rooted cooperation between Nepali Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces.

He also emphasised the role of the two armies in maintaining international peace and security through their participation at UN peacekeeping missions.

Government officials, high-ranking officials from armed forces of Bangladesh, ambassadors and heads of mission, defence attaches, members of diplomatic community, business leaders, representatives from Nepali community in Bangladesh, and media persons, among others, were present on the occasion.