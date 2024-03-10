Nepal's Army Day celebrated in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
10 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:28 am

Related News

Nepal's Army Day celebrated in Dhaka

The chief guest of the event, Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, Bangladesh Army, underscored the deep-rooted cooperation between Nepali Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces

UNB
10 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 10:28 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari has highlighted the Nepali Army's role in safeguarding Nepal's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity as well as their contributions to Nepal's socio-economic development.

Nepali Embassy in Dhaka organised a programme to observe the 261st Raising Day of the Nepali Army on Saturday evening.

Welcoming the guests, Military Attache Colonel Anjan Keshar Khatri underscored the role of Nepali Army in nurturing Nepal-Bangladesh relationship through a principled outlook of mutual trust, respect, and military cooperation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The chief guest of the event, Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem, Bangladesh Army, underscored the deep-rooted cooperation between Nepali Army and Bangladesh Armed Forces.

He also emphasised the role of the two armies in maintaining international peace and security through their participation at UN peacekeeping missions.

Government officials, high-ranking officials from armed forces of Bangladesh, ambassadors and heads of mission, defence attaches, members of diplomatic community, business leaders, representatives from Nepali community in Bangladesh, and media persons, among others, were present on the occasion.

Top News

Nepal / Ghanshyam Bhandari

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

2h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

13h | Videos
Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

14h | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

15h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

16h | Videos