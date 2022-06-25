Nepali PM Deuba greets Hasina on Padma Bridge inauguration

He said the Padma Multipurpose Bridge will unleash new opportunities for the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh and enhance connectivity in the region

Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on the inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

In a message, the Nepali prime minister said the inauguration of Padma Multipurpose Bridge would unleash new opportunities for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, said a press release.

He also mentioned that this mega project reflected the enormous confidence, which Bangladesh had achieved under Sheikh Hasina's able leadership.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Bangladesh on completing the construction of Padma Bridge.

"I wish to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project", said Shehbaz Sharif in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The inauguration of the bridge is an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. It is also a testament to Your Excellency's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth" he said.

