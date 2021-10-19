Nepal’s ambassador bids farewell to Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:35 pm

Related News

Nepal’s ambassador bids farewell to Bangladesh

The call between Nepal’s ambassador and Bangladesh foreign minister ended with pledges of future collaboration from both countries

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh Banshidhar Mishra paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy.

Mishra expressed gratitude to the foreign minister for the support extended to him during his tenure. He also requested the Bangladesh government for simplification of the visa procedure to increase people-to-people contact.

During the meeting, he underscored the necessity of enhanced trade and commerce between the two countries through early conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

On the other hand, Abdul Momen mentioned the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal.

He also stressed the need for early implementation of the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicle Agreement for regional connectivity, cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal in the area of hydropower energy and collaboration in trade and commerce for mutual benefit.

The meeting ended with pledges of future collaboration from both sides.

Dr Banshidhar Mishra presented his credentials to the president of Bangladesh in September 2019 as the ambassador of Nepal.

He is scheduled to depart on 21 October, 2021, upon completion of his tour of duty.

Top News

Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) / Momen / Bangladesh / Nepal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers