Nepal’s ambassador bids farewell to Bangladesh

Nepal's Ambassador to Bangladesh Banshidhar Mishra paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy.

Mishra expressed gratitude to the foreign minister for the support extended to him during his tenure. He also requested the Bangladesh government for simplification of the visa procedure to increase people-to-people contact.

During the meeting, he underscored the necessity of enhanced trade and commerce between the two countries through early conclusion of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

On the other hand, Abdul Momen mentioned the excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Nepal.

He also stressed the need for early implementation of the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicle Agreement for regional connectivity, cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal in the area of hydropower energy and collaboration in trade and commerce for mutual benefit.

The meeting ended with pledges of future collaboration from both sides.

Dr Banshidhar Mishra presented his credentials to the president of Bangladesh in September 2019 as the ambassador of Nepal.

He is scheduled to depart on 21 October, 2021, upon completion of his tour of duty.