Nepal keen to use Bangladeshi ports for international trade: Ambassador

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dr Banshidhar Mishra says Nepal is keen to use Bangladesh's ports for international trade, to reduce its dependence on Kolkata Port in the Indian State of West Bengal.

Paying a courtesy call on Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) Senior Vice President, Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, on Thursday afternoon, the ambassador also said, despite cultural similarities and remarkable diplomatic relations between the two countries [of Nepal and Bangladesh] it is unfortunate that bilateral trade has not reflect that.

Ambassador Mishra also requested that Nepal be kept in the discussion of the Ganges water agreement, as two-thirds of the river water comes from Nepal during the dry season.

"Nepal is the second most promising country in the world after Brazil. As Bangladesh and Nepal have huge potential in hydropower and commodity trade, I request Bangladeshis to invest in the hydropower sector of Nepal," the Ambassador added.

Dr Mishra thinks trade between Nepal and Bangladesh is hampered by complex conditions.

Calling for the import of potatoes from Bangladesh, FBCCI senior vice-president said Bangladesh produces more potatoes than domestic demand. Nepal can import surplus potatoes from Bangladesh at comparatively low prices.

Discussing Nepalese students studying in medical colleges in Bangladesh, the FBBCI senior vice-president asked about the possibility of setting up medical colleges in Nepal. The ambassador said other cities except Kathmandu have the opportunity.

During the meeting, the ambassador mentioned the various complications of multiple visas for Bangladeshis visiting Nepal.

He hopes these complications will be reduced with the Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicle Agreement.

The diplomat expressed his gratitude for Bangladesh's cooperation in the 2015 earthquake and the recent Covid-19 epidemic.

FBCCI vice-president MA Momen called for research on the potential and vulnerabilities of bilateral trade.

FBCCI Vice President Md Amin Helali and CEO Mohammad Mahfuzul Haque were also present on the occasion.