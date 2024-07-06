Nepal Embassy organises tourism promotion programme in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 11:07 am

Related News

Nepal Embassy organises tourism promotion programme in Dhaka

During the event, B2B and networking sessions among hotel, travel, and tour entrepreneurs from Nepal and Bangladesh were held

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 11:07 am
Nepal Embassy organises tourism promotion programme in Dhaka

The Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka, Nepal Tourism Board, and Hotel Association Nepal jointly organised the Nepal Tourism Promotion Programme under the theme 'Next Door Nepal: Your Ultimate Travel Destination' in Dhaka last evening (5 July).

During the event, B2B and networking sessions among hotel, travel, and tour entrepreneurs from Nepal and Bangladesh were held, reads a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari stated that the excellent neighbourly relations between the two countries were further consolidated by tourism and people-to-people linkages. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting tourism as a priority sector of the Government of Nepal, he expressed hope that the B2B contacts between travel and tour entrepreneurs would be instrumental in bringing the two peoples and countries together.  

Laxman Gautam, head of the Marketing and Promotion Department of the Nepal Tourism Board, made a presentation highlighting Nepal's major tourist products. 

He also underlined that Bangladesh remains one of the major tourist source markets for Nepal and urged the participating travel agents and tour operators to encourage Bangladeshi friends to visit Nepal. 

Binayak Shah, president of the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), stressed Nepal's vibrant and welcoming spirit and appreciated the role of B2B engagements in promoting tourism exchanges between the two countries. 

Chief Executive Officer of HAN Tek Bahadur Mahat made a presentation on the profile of hotels participating at the event. 

Deputy Director of Bangladesh Tourism Board Mohammed Saiful Hassan emphasised the need of enhanced connectivity to enrich people-to-people contacts.

On the occasion, Bangladeshi Mount Everest summiteers Nishat Mazumder and Babar Ali were felicitated. They also shared their experiences of their successful Mt Everest expeditions.

Hotel Association Nepal signed five separate Memoranda of Understanding with the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association (BOTOA), Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council (T&HISC) and Asian Tourism Fair. 

Nepali folk cultural performances were also showcased during the event. 

The visiting delegation from Nepal comprised 21 members, including officials from the Nepal Tourism Board, Hotel Association Nepal, and representatives of 13 different hotels. 

The Programme was attended by over 150 participants, including government officials, representatives of travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and airlines, and other hospitality, travel and tourism-related organisations of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-Nepal ties / Tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

3h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

1d | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

1d | Videos
BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

BCB finally turns its attention to local coaches

14h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos