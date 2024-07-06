Nepal Embassy organises tourism promotion programme in Dhaka

The Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka, Nepal Tourism Board, and Hotel Association Nepal jointly organised the Nepal Tourism Promotion Programme under the theme 'Next Door Nepal: Your Ultimate Travel Destination' in Dhaka last evening (5 July).

During the event, B2B and networking sessions among hotel, travel, and tour entrepreneurs from Nepal and Bangladesh were held, reads a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari stated that the excellent neighbourly relations between the two countries were further consolidated by tourism and people-to-people linkages.

Highlighting tourism as a priority sector of the Government of Nepal, he expressed hope that the B2B contacts between travel and tour entrepreneurs would be instrumental in bringing the two peoples and countries together.

Laxman Gautam, head of the Marketing and Promotion Department of the Nepal Tourism Board, made a presentation highlighting Nepal's major tourist products.

He also underlined that Bangladesh remains one of the major tourist source markets for Nepal and urged the participating travel agents and tour operators to encourage Bangladeshi friends to visit Nepal.

Binayak Shah, president of the Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), stressed Nepal's vibrant and welcoming spirit and appreciated the role of B2B engagements in promoting tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Chief Executive Officer of HAN Tek Bahadur Mahat made a presentation on the profile of hotels participating at the event.

Deputy Director of Bangladesh Tourism Board Mohammed Saiful Hassan emphasised the need of enhanced connectivity to enrich people-to-people contacts.

On the occasion, Bangladeshi Mount Everest summiteers Nishat Mazumder and Babar Ali were felicitated. They also shared their experiences of their successful Mt Everest expeditions.

Hotel Association Nepal signed five separate Memoranda of Understanding with the Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA), Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association (BOTOA), Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skills Council (T&HISC) and Asian Tourism Fair.

Nepali folk cultural performances were also showcased during the event.

The visiting delegation from Nepal comprised 21 members, including officials from the Nepal Tourism Board, Hotel Association Nepal, and representatives of 13 different hotels.

The Programme was attended by over 150 participants, including government officials, representatives of travel agencies, tour operators, hotels and airlines, and other hospitality, travel and tourism-related organisations of Bangladesh.