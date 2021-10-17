Nepal can use Mongla and Paira ports, Hasina tells envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
17 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 06:33 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh on Sunday offered Nepal to use its both Mongla and Paira ports.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the offer when Nepalese Ambassador Dr Banshidhar Mishra met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is developing Syedpur Airport as a regional one and Nepal can use that airport.

She recalled with gratitude Nepal's support during Bangladesh's Liberation War.

The Nepalese envoy sought cooperation from Bangladesh for the development of their agriculture sector.

He also praised Bangladesh's overall development saying that they are moved by its economic development.

The envoy thanked the Prime Minister as Nepal always gets Bangladesh beside them during their needs and recalled its medical assistance after a massive earthquake hit their country.

He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of his country's President and Prime Minister as she sent Haribhanga mango as a gift.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present at the meeting.

