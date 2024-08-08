Nepal calls for calm and restraint by all in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
08 August, 2024, 01:20 am
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:27 am

The Government of Nepal is closely following the recent political developments in Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal today (7 August).

"We are deeply concerned about the loss of lives and properties during the protests over the last few weeks in Bangladesh. We convey our sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wish all those injured a speedy and full recovery," reads the press release.

It also stated, "We call for calm and restraint by all and stress the importance of an orderly return to the democratic process. We are confident that the strong and resilient people of Bangladesh will be able to ensure a smooth transition towards peace and stability."
 

