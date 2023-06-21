Nepal-Bangladesh hoteliers ink deal to promote tourism

The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) and Bangladesh International Hotel Association (BIHA) have signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to promote tourism and explore investment opportunities in hospitality sector in both counties.

Binayak Shah, president of HAN and Hakim Ali, president of BIHA have signed the agreement for six years on behalf of the both of the organisations at a city hotel in Dhaka.

Under the MoU, the both parties shall exchange information regarding developments and trends in the field of hotel, hospitality and tourism sectors.

They shall encourage interaction between investors and hoteliers through respective hotel associations for Tourism Promotion and exploring investment opportunities in these sectors.

In view of the growing attraction of Nepal among Bangladeshi tourists, a 24-member team of hoteliers, under the leadership of Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) President Binayak Shah, left for Bangladesh on Monday to promote the country's tourism prospects.

In collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and Nepali Embassy in Bangladesh, a grand tourism promotion programme and business-to-business (B2B) programme was also held in Dhaka on Wednesday in the presence of distinguished tourism professionals from different cities of Bangladesh, tour operators and Bangladeshi government officials, Nepali ambassador to Bangladesh and journalists.

According to HAN, the event is expected to assist in increasing the number of tourists visiting Nepal from Bangladesh, reports The Himalayan Times.