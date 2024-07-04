Nearly 250 million children under 5 in developing countries fail to reach full developmental potential: icddr,b

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen speaks at a dissemination seminar at icddr,b's Sasakawa Auditorium in the city's Mohakhali on 4 July 2024. Photo: UNB

Nearly 250 million children under five in developing countries fail to reach their full developmental potential due to various factors like poverty, malnutrition and inadequate parenting skills, according to a study of the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

The finding was revealed at a dissemination seminar at icddr,b's Sasakawa Auditorium in the city's Mohakhali today (4 July).

The research organisation arranged the seminar to share its decades of research on early childhood development through government primary healthcare initiatives aimed at maximising Bangladeshi children's potential for a smarter Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Alongside providing essential facilities for children's development, it is critical to implement early childhood stimulation programmes and promote active participation, according to the study.

It shows the foundation for child development begins when the mother becomes pregnant and continues until the child is three years old, known as the 'golden opportunity' for early childhood development.

During this pivotal period, a child's learning experiences significantly influence their intelligence, behaviour, and personality.

Therefore, alongside ensuring the child's health, nutrition, safety, and security, it is crucial to provide a nurturing environment enriched with love, play, and care to support their holistic development.

To enhance a child's development, it is imperative for everyone in the family, including fathers, to play an active role. This includes attentively meeting the child's needs, engaging in conversations to foster language skills, and providing age-appropriate toys for learning through play.

Such collaborative efforts create a supportive environment that promotes the child's growth and well-being, the study suggests.

Dr Jena Derakhshani Hamadani, Emeritus Scientist at the Maternal and Child Health Division (MCHD) of icddr,b, presented on icddr,b's extensive research showing that play-based child-rearing programs significantly enhance children's cognitive, language, physical, and behavioural development.

Dr Hamadani reported that the government of Bangladesh has prioritised early childhood development under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, specifically Target 4.2, which aims to ensure that all girls and boys have access to quality early childhood development, care, and pre-primary education to prepare them for primary education.

The government, in partnership with icddr,b, is implementing early childhood development programmes through community clinics in the Primary Health Care system to enhance parents' childcare knowledge and skills, promoting holistic child development.

Currently, the programme is being implemented in 613 community clinics across 21 upazilas in four districts (Narsingdi, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Laxmipur).

Some 485 health and family planning officials were trained on early childhood development, who then trained 1,821 frontline health workers, including Community Health Care Providers (CHCPs), Health Assistants (HAs), and Family Welfare Assistants (FWAs), to deliver these services.

As a result, over 14,000 caregivers of children aged 6-36 months have so far been trained. icddr,b's evaluation found that participating mothers have improved knowledge and skills in child nurturing practices, indicating the initiative's potential in fostering talented children and shaping a smarter Bangladesh.

Dr Hamadani concluded that comprehensive child development can be accelerated affordably through age-appropriate play.

She said: "With the support of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we hope to expand the program effectively to all the community clinics in the country and help build a smarter Bangladesh."

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen addressed the seminar as the chief guest, while State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana and Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam as special guests.

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, delivered the welcome address, thanking the honourable ministers for their first visit to icddr,b and appreciating the Government's partnership in early childhood development programmes. He also presented some of icddr,b's research, showcasing the organisation's impact over the years.

In his address, the health minister stressed the importance of early childhood development and commended the initiative, saying, "Children are the future of this country. If we can foster their mental development from childhood, undoubtedly, they will grow up to become leaders."

"So, we will continue to work together as a partner with icddr,b to promote child development," he added.

Dr Rokeya Sultana thanked icddr,b and DGHS for implementing such a timely intervention.

She said, "icddr,b's work on children's mental and physical development is commendable. It is crucial to consider the environment in which they are being raised. This includes their homes, surroundings, schools, and more. Ensuring a proper environment is essential for their development as well."

Dr Shams El Arifeen, Senior Director of MCHD at icddr,b, delivered the closing remarks, expressing gratitude to the government for partnering with icddr,b and leading the initiative.

He also highlighted the critical importance of enhancing parenting knowledge as Bangladesh transitions from extended family to nuclear family structures.

With many parents being first-time parents who lack proper child-rearing knowledge, he emphasised the need for targeted support and education to ensure the wellbeing and development of their children.

The seminar was attended by several line directors of the DGHS, and representatives from government and non-government organisations, and international development agencies involved in child development initiatives.