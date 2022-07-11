Nearly 1 crore animals sacrificed this Eid-ul-Azha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 02:43 pm

Related News

Nearly 1 crore animals sacrificed this Eid-ul-Azha

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 02:43 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

A total of 99,50,763 cattle have been sacrificed across the country during Eid-ul-Azha this year, according to the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

Last year, more than 90.93 lakh cattle were sacrificed, around 4 lakh down from 2020.

Cattle traders say those who used to sacrifice big cows have now sacrificed small and medium-sized cows due to the fall in income caused by global inflation and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.   

Some people have not been able to make sacrifices due to the economic crisis, which has resulted in unsold animals, they added.

Top News

Cattle / animal sacrifice / eid-ul azha / Eid-ul-Azha / Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

37m | Food
Photo: Collected

Gorur shutki: How I rediscovered an Eid-ul-Adha delicacy from childhood

1h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

2h | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

3h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south