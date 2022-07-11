Nearly 1 crore animals sacrificed this Eid-ul-Azha

A total of 99,50,763 cattle have been sacrificed across the country during Eid-ul-Azha this year, according to the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry.

Last year, more than 90.93 lakh cattle were sacrificed, around 4 lakh down from 2020.

Cattle traders say those who used to sacrifice big cows have now sacrificed small and medium-sized cows due to the fall in income caused by global inflation and the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Some people have not been able to make sacrifices due to the economic crisis, which has resulted in unsold animals, they added.