NDC students block Shapla Chattar demanding safe roads

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 12:16 pm

Hundreds of students of Notre Dame College have blocked the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel for the 2nd consecutive day to press demands for road safety and exemplary punishment of the driver responsible for a fellow student's death in an accident.

They took to the streets today at around 11.15am today.

Meanwhile, the students of Viqarunnisa Noon College expressed solidarity with the movement and staged a demo at the capital's Shantinagar intersection. 

A student of the college was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan. The deceased, Nayeem Hasan, was a second-year student of the college.

The accident took place around 12 noon when a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hit the student while he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Police seized the vehicle and detained the driver after the incident.

Following the incident, the authorities of DSCC formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the incident.

The committee has been directed to submit its findings and recommendations within seven working days. 

