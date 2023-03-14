23-member NDC team visits Bagerhat

23-member NDC team visits Bagerhat

A 23-member team from the National Defense College (NDC), comprising foreign armed forces, went on a visit to Bagerhat as part of their education tour on Tuesday.

The team, led by Major General Sayed Tarek Hussain, included 23 officials of the Army, Navy, Air Force and administration of Bangladesh and six other foreign countries.

Of them, 17 officials are from Bangladesh and six from Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Srilanka and Sudan.

A total of eight Brigadier Generals and three Majors of Bangladesh Army, one Commodore of Navy, one Air Commodore of Bangladesh Air Force and three Joint Secretaries of civil administration of Bangladesh joined the NDC team.

The NDC team visited different historical heritages including 'SHAT Gambuz Mosque'.

During their visit, the office of the Deputy Commissioner organised a briefing session at his conference room with DC Muhammad Azizur Rahman in the chair.

The DC briefed the delegates about the ongoing development activities and future plan of the district, different tourism spots including World heritage mangrove forest the Sundarbans, 'Shat Gambuz Mosque' Hazrat Khanjahan Ali (R) Shrine and Dighi.

In their presentations, they also discussed on the administrative, law and order-related issues, industry, history, literature, culture, tradition, prospects in the tourism and development sectors and places of historical interests and progress in Khulna division.

Major General Sayed Tareque Hussain also had applause about the development activities of Bagerhat District Council and Betaga Union Parishad.

National Defence College

